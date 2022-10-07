Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Springfield after pandemic pause

Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Springfield after pandemic pause
By Joe Chaisson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Oktoberfest is back in Springfield!

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebration is back for those who love beer and quality time with loved ones. In addition to beer tasting, the event features live music, refreshments and a cash bar for additional beverage options.

Several local breweries were on hand Thursday night when Western Mass News stopped by, including One Way Brewing Company, Amherst Brewing, The Boston Beer Company, Scantic River Brewing and more!

