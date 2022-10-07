Biden announces pardon for thousands of Americans convicted on simple possession of marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -United States President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he will pardon thousands of Americans convicted on simple possession of marijuana.

The move fulfills a campaign pledge to erase prior federal possession convictions and begins the process of loosening federal classification of the drug. This is the president’s first major step toward decriminalizing marijuana, which remains illegal under federal law.

“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” President Biden said Thursday.

In a video posted to Twitter, the president laid out the three steps he’s taking to decriminalize marijuana.

“First, I’m announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana,” said President Biden.

Senior administration officials said that move will affect thousands of Americans.

“It’s already legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, to housing, and educational opportunities,” Biden explained.

The president pointed out the racial disparities in those impacted by marijuana charges.

“While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people are arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionately higher rates,” President Biden said.

Second, he said he’s encouraging all governors to take similar steps to pardon state simple marijuana possession charges.

“No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” President Biden said.

Lastly, Biden said he’s asking the Secretary of Health and Human Services, as well as the Attorney General to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

“The federal government currently classifies marijuana as a schedule I substance, the same as heroin and LSD, and more serious than fentanyl. it makes no sense,” he said.

President Biden added that while some regulations are changing, it’s important to keep in place limitations on trafficking, marketing, and underage sales.

