Chicopee Police arrest armed robbery suspects

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been arrested in connection with several armed robberies in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police said that officers were called to Flanagan’s Package Store on Springfield Street on Monday for a reported armed robbery.

When officer arrived, a description of a suspect was provided and someone matching that description was then seen in the area. A foot chase ensured and the suspect, a juvenile, was arrested a short time later.

Authorities added that the juvenile was also identified as a suspect in two other armed robberies - one on September 30 at Flanagan’s Package Store and the other on October 2 at Chicopee Convenience Mart on Exchange Street.

An investigation reportedly found that a second suspect, 20-year-old Wilfred Rosado-Colomba, was identified and a search warrant was issued for his residence. Evidence allegedly connected with him with those three robberies, as well as two other robberies that occurred earlier this year.

Rosado-Colomba was arrested on charged with five counts of armed and masked robbery.

