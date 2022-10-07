Crews respond to car vs. motorcycle collision in Springfield Thursday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Page Boulevard and St. James Avenue in Springfield.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries were reported. The car involved in the crash was a sedan that was damaged on its passenger side.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.