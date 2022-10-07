Crews respond to car vs. motorcycle collision in Springfield Thursday evening

By Joe Chaisson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Page Boulevard and St. James Avenue in Springfield.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries were reported. The car involved in the crash was a sedan that was damaged on its passenger side.

