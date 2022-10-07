Free handicap parking offered for Thunderbirds games in October

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced that complimentary handicap parking will be available for fans that need it for the month of October.

A limited number of spaces will be available at the ProPark surface lot (East Court lot) at 22 Bruce Landon Way, across from the MassMutual Center box office. Those using the lot will be required to show their hanging placard to access the lot.

If that lot becomes full and handicap parking is still needed, city street handicap spaces will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis on the corner of Bruce Landon Way and Dwight Street, as well as on Court Street across from the arena.

The Springfield Thunderbirds are offering free handicap parking to their October games (Springfield Thunderbirds)

Fans looking for general parking, due to the demolition and reconstruction of the Civic Center garage, can park at Springfield Parking Authority spots and garages, at the MGM Springfield garage for free, and on-street parking, where available, is free after 6 p.m. on weekdays and all times on weekends.

Opening night for the Thunderbirds 2022-2023 season is Saturday, October 15 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center against the Bridgeport Islanders.

