Getting Answers: concerns over speeding on Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents in Holyoke have expressed concerns about speeding on one particular stretch of road, leaving many wondering what’s being done to slow down drivers.

Western Mass News is getting answers after noticing a Facebook post on the Hello Holyoke Community Forum that was gaining traction. In the post, a woman who claimed to live on Lower Westfield Road said her husband was almost hit by a car several times while mowing the lawn and getting the mail. Other people who live in the area told Western Mass News that drivers have been going over the speed limit on that road for several years now.

One resident in the area told us speeding is particularly a problem near a bend in the road. Western Mass News reached out to city leaders to find out what’s being done to resolve the issue and Holyoke City Councilor Israel Rivera told us he’s working with other local leaders to slow down drivers

“We are paying attention and we are working on issues to trying to mitigate speeding,” Rivera said.

Rivera told Western Mass News that city leaders have plans in place to conduct a traffic study to identify areas where speeding persists and he had this message to drivers.

“I would have to say, if not now, then in the near future, there will be more tickets being issued and more instances of speed bumps popping up…It won’t stop all the issues, but they are steps towards trying to mitigate the issues,” Rivera added.

Rivera told us the results of the study will ultimately be used to find ways to get drivers to follow the speed limit.

