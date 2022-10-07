Getting Answers: RMV walk-in appointments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers. Viewers reached out, wondering why the Registry of Motor Vehicles is not taking walk-in appointments for licenses and ID cards.

We have gotten reports of appointment wait times being over two weeks in some locations, so Western Mass News reached out to Mass DOT to find out when customers will be able to walk in and wait their turn no matter what services they’re seeking.

We received a statement that reads in part:

“At this time, the appointment system has been well received, while being able to expand our online services provided, and there are no plans of returning to a completely walk-in model.”

