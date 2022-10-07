Getting Answers: western Mass. pharmacy closures

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Residents in Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their Walgreens prescriptions.

Western Mass News is getting answers on the ongoing pharmacy problems residents in the area are left dealing with. Just last month, the CVS Pharmacy on Northampton Street closed for repairs following a storm. A CVS Spokesperson told Western Mass News in a statement:

“We temporarily closed our Easthampton location due to weather damage and have been serving patients at our other local CVS Pharmacy locations. We look forward to reopening this locations to patients as quickly as possible.”

Now, the Walgreens Pharmacy on Union Street in Easthampton announced it would be closed until further notice, due to staffing shortages. A spokesperson from the company releasing a statement that reads in part:

“In communities impacted by staffing shortages, we adjust hours of operation with the goal of creating minimal disruption for customers and patients”

The statement goes on to say the company is facing similar shortages throughout the country.

Right now, it Is unclear when the pharmacy will reopen. In the meantime, residents will have to travel to nearby towns to fill their prescriptions. While the pharmacy at the Walgreens location remains closed at this time, the store is still open. Those who usually get their prescriptions from this location are advised to go to the pharmacy’s Northampton or Southampton locations.

