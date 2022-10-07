Hampden D.A., defense attorney address presidential pardon on simple marijuana possession offenses

(WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, the Biden Administration pardoned all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. It’s the president’s first major step toward decriminalizing the drug.

“The individual who has this on their record, as a conviction, is no longer considered a convicted felon,” said criminal defense attorney Joe Bernard.

President Biden announced yesterday that he will be pardoning people convicted of simple marijuana possession, which means about 6,500 people will have that crime removed from their record. As part of the announcement, the president also encouraged governors to take similar steps to pardon those with a state charge. Western Mass News spoke with Bernard to find out why.

“Crimes that might involve multi-states, crimes that might involve other aspects that take the jurisdiction away from the state and put it in the federal authorities,” Bernard noted.

A day after the president’s announcement, local officials began sharing their thoughts on the move. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is one person who is showing his support towards the process of potentially loosening federal classification of the drug. In a statement, he wrote, in part:

“I believe in second chances for those who have paid their debt and moved on, especially considering how simple marijuana possession is now legal. Removing these minor charges from people’s records could break down barriers for them as they seek to contribute to society and support their families, including seeking employment or financial aid for school.”

Bernard agreed and said this could change the lives of those convicted of simple marijuana possession.

“If they have two or more, this could alter their life significantly because a subsequent marijuana case is a felony, if it’s pardoned, this person now no longer has a felony and the whole world can open up for them for job opportunities,” Bernard noted.

