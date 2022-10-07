Holyoke leader weighs in on Biden’s pardoning of simple possession marijuana charges

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -President Biden announced Thursday that he is pardoning federal simple possession of marijuana charges.

One Holyoke city councilor shared his unique insight to the move. This city councilor spent about five years in prison, 15 years ago for selling marijuana. He told Western Mass News that while the president’s announcement is a step in the right direction, it’s still not enough.

This past year, Israel Rivera was elected as a city councilor in Holyoke. However, about 15 years ago, he was serving time in prison.

“Venturing off into things I should have not ventured off into, like most kids in this community. And I was arrested and incarcerated for selling mostly marijuana,” said Holyoke City Councilor Israel Rivera.

Rivera told Western mass news he completely turned his life around after incarceration, shifting his focus to his education.

“I graduated from Holyoke Community College, graduated from UMass, and I’m currently in my master’s program at Westfield State,” Rivera said.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he is pardoning those charged with the federal crime of simple possession of marijuana. Which means people who were convicted of that crime, will no longer have this on their record.

While the move doesn’t affect Rivera, since he was charged with distributing marijuana. He said he still wants to see more being done.

“I don’t think it’s enough to move the pendulum forward…Eliminating just the simple possession is cool, but it doesn’t help everyone overall. it helps a small percentage of people,” Rivera said.

Rivera added that taking this charge off someone’s record could mean they are no longer considered a felon, which could open up more opportunities them. Now, President Biden’s announcement will affect about 6, 500 people nationwide. He is also encouraging governors to do the same and pardon any state charges for simple possession of marijuana.

