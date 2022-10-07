Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball League kicks off in Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball League kicked off in Chicopee Thursday night.

The league, which debuted last spring, is being run in partnership with Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Office. It gives members of the Massachusetts State Police and their partner organizations the opportunity to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

It allows for constructive interaction with young people and sharing of values in a fun and active environment.

“It’s a positive experience. A lot of people meet police maybe not in the most positive of times. A loss of a loved one, or a traffic stop that isn’t the most positive experience. So getting together, getting them to see that we’re just like them. We’re like everyday people and do the same things and like the same things they do,” said Trooper Tom Sullivan, of the Massachusetts State Police.

Trooper Sullivan added it’s a great way to build a team atmosphere.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.