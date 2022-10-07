Red Fire Farm calling for help to survive amid soaring operating costs

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A western Massachusetts farm is in need of some financial aid and now, its owners are asking for the public’s help.

Red Fire Farm is known for its various crops from vegetables and pumpkins to herbs and flowers. However, the business that covers around 200 acres combined in Granby and Montague is currently dealing with a financial burden. Co-owner Ryan Voiland told Western Mass News that after dealing with excessive rain in 2021 and a drought this year, the upcoming fall harvest is in need of some help.

“We didn’t have enough money to pay our vendors and our payroll. That’s when we were like, ‘This isn’t going well. We need to do something.’ We’re still going through this whole process of figuring out how to revamp the farm for the future and a financial plan that’s going to work better,” Ryan Voiland explained.

The drought also damaged crops and increased labor costs, fuel, and equipment to irrigate the fields. Ryan’s wife, Sarah, said the rough patch they are going through also has to do with post-pandemic supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine.

“We were looking at about over 50 percent increase in costs just for our fuel for the greenhouses used to grow our little baby plants, for our trucking for where it needs to go, and just for running our irrigation pumps,” Sarah Voiland added.

Right now, the farm is experiencing a 34 percent cost increase and is in need of economic assistance from the public for the fall harvest season. Operations-wise, it is something Ryan has not asked from the public in at least 30 years.

“It’s a really tough position to be in. We worked so hard all year, we successfully grow the crop, and then you find out it’s going to be a financial bust. It’s really disheartening,” Ryan Voiland noted.

The Voilands told Western Mass News they set up a GoFundMe a couple weeks ago and it has already raised a little over $60,000. While more money is needed, Sarah said she appreciates the public’s support and she’s hopeful the farm will be able to get through the next season.

“We really want to be your farm going forward and right now could really use some help to keep going,” Sarah Voiland said.

The Voilands hope to reach their $200,000 goal as soon as possible.

