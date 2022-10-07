Town by Town: October 7

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Springfield, a flag raising ceremony was held to help spread awareness for domestic violence. The Springfield Women’s Commission identifies domestic violence awareness as a top priority. The ceremony began with remarks remembering victims, survivors and their families.

In Chicopee. The Boys and Girls Club hosted a check presentation to thank the Chicopee delegation for their continued support of the club.

They also received a $54,400 grant from the state legislature.

Following the ceremony, club members enjoyed cider donuts and hot cider.

In Holyoke, another check presentation took place .The ceremony took place at the Jackson Street build site. Liberty Bank selected Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity to receive one of its community grants.

The foundation aims to assist low and moderate-income families improve their economic situation and quality of life, which Greater Springfield Habitat does.

