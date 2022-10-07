Travel experts gearing up for busy holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is now less than seven weeks away and while some folks are thinking about their holiday menus, others are figuring out how they’re going to get to their holiday destinations.

The holiday season is upon us and people across western Massachusetts are already making travel plans

“For Thanksgiving, I’m probably just going to go to Jersey and spend time with the family and for Christmas, me and my boyfriend, we’re gonna go to New York for the Rockefeller Center and the big tree.” said Tenzin, an Elms College student from New Jersey.

“Visit my daughter in North Carolina. I haven’t seen her in a couple of…almost a year now,” said Lettica Castillo of Chicopee.

While we’re still over a month away from Thanksgiving, travel experts said now is the time to start solidifying your plans and no matter how you’re traveling, experts told Western Mass News you should book your seat as soon as you can. AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop told Western Mass News that despite the current state of the economy and many people cutting back in spending, it’s still predicted to be a busy holiday season with things feeling closer to normal than they have in previous years.

“There are less COVID restrictions. It’s a different world now. We’re pretty much past the pandemic in terms of the requirements you’re gonna face at the airport and the airlines,” Schieldrop explained.

He added that if you wait too long to book your trip, prices will continue to go up and you may end up without a ticket.

“You’re gonna find packed planes, you’re gonna have a lot more people on flights and part of that is for them to deal with their issues with staffing,” Schieldrop added.

Experts said you can save money on your flights by being flexible with your getaway dates. AAA reported that the busiest days to travel for Thanksgiving are the days before and after the holiday and at the end of the holiday weekend, so it’s best to avoid those dates. Getting travel insurance can also ensure you’re not left stranded or forced to pay extra fees to adjust your plans.

Whether you’re hitting the skies or the roads, it’s important to pack your patience. Peter Pan Bus Lines Director of Operations Don Soja said they are expecting an unptick in riders and he’s also stressing the importance of booking early as bus companies are dealing with the challenges of fuel prices and staffing shortages.

“Our pricing from now to last year is about 10 to 15 percent up directly related to fuel prices, insurance, and labor costs. What we do try to do is have a fine line between what we can pass on to the consumer and then what we can do as a company…We take into account how many people are looking to travel between ‘A’ and ‘B’ and we adjust based off that. We’re not gonna extend ourselves to a position where somebody’s gonna be inconvenienced,” Soja said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.