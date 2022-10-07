Turning brisk and much cooler for the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw an unseasonably warm day across western Mass with afternoon highs in the low 70s for the Berkshires and middle to upper 70s in the valley! Springfield was just shy of 80 when our average high is mid-60s!

A cold front came through this evening with some gusty breezes and a shower, giving us some nice rainbow sightings. We remain brisk and cool tonight with lows dipping into the lower and middle 40s by sunrise. Northwest breezes stay around 5-15mph with occasional gusts to 20.

A dip in the jet stream and building high pressure will result in a cooler, dry Saturday across western Mass. Breezes linger, occasionally gusting to 15-20mph out of the northwest. We should see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs hitting lower to middle 50s for most and a few upper 50s in the valley.

Clear skies and lighter wind is on tap Saturday night, so it will get cold through Sunday morning. Lows may hit lower to middle 30s with widespread frost if wind can calm. A close call on breezes for now, so check for potential frost advisories this weekend.

Seasonable temperatures return Sunday to Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s, good sunshine and gradually lighter breezes (Sunday will be blustery with westerly gusts to 25mph). As high pressure moves off the Carolina coast mid-week, a strong southwesterly flow will kick in, bringing temperatures back to around 70.

Our next weather-maker approaches Thursday/Friday. A strong low will move into Hudson Bay and bring a cold front through New England. Ahead of the front, we stay unseasonably warm and breezy. A period of rain will come through with the front and possibly some stronger wind gusts-still too early for details. Behind the front, we dry out, stay breezy and turn cooler.

