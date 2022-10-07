Westfield woman indicted for hoax bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Westfield woman in connection with a hoax bomb threat made towards a Boston hospital.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 37-year-old Catherine Leavy was indicted on one count of making a false bomb threat and one count of intentionally conveying false or misleading information that indicated a bomb was on the way to Boston Children’s Hospital on August 30, 2022.

The hospital received bomb threat via phone on that date and the hospital and the surrounding area was placed on lockdown and a bomb squad was sent to the scene. Following an investigation, no devices were found at the hospital.

Authorities obtained call records and subscriber details and location for the number that reported the bomb threat and, according to prosecutors, the number was subscribed in Leavy’s name. In addition, cell tower data reportedly indicated that the phone was near her residence when the call was made.

On September 15, a search of Leavy’s residence took place and the phone from which the threat allegedly originated was recovered.

Leavy, who was previously arrested and charged in September on one count of explosive materials – willfully making a false bomb threat, will appear in federal court at a later date.

