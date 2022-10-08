A Cool, Breezy, and Dry Second Weekend of October Is Expected.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cool but mainly sunny and dry weekend is expected.

We saw an unseasonably warm day across western Mass yesterday with afternoon highs in middle to upper 70s in the valley! Springfield was just shy of 80 when our average high is mid-60s! The bad news for those warm weather fans? That may have been the last 775+ degree day of the season…

A dip in the jet stream and building high pressure will result in a cooler, dry Saturday across western Mass. Breezes linger, occasionally gusting to 15-20mph out of the northwest. We should see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs hitting lower to middle 50s for most and a few upper 50s in the valley, feeling a bit cooler with the wind at times.

Clear skies and lighter wind is on tap Saturday night, so it will get cold through Sunday morning. Lows may hit lower to middle 30s with widespread frost if wind can calm. For this reason, a Frost Advisory has been issued for all of western Mass for Sunday AM

Seasonable temperatures return Sunday to Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s, good sunshine and gradually lighter breezes (Sunday will be blustery with westerly gusts to 25mph). As high pressure moves off the Carolina coast mid-week, a strong southwesterly flow will kick in, bringing temperatures back to around 70.

Our next weather-maker approaches Thursday/Friday. A strong low will move into Hudson Bay and bring a cold front through New England. Ahead of the front, we stay unseasonably warm and breezy. A period of rain will come through with the front and possibly some stronger wind gusts-still too early for details. Behind the front, we dry out, stay breezy and turn cooler just like this weekend.

