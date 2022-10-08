Crews respond to one-car crash in Leverett, driver arrested

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Liam Murphy and Olivia Hickey
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVERETT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person is under arrest after crews responded to a one-car crash in Leveritt Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the call came in just after 12:45 and when they arrived on scene, they found a car in a creek off of North Leverett Road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

