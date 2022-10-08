Holyoke High School Dean Campus teacher accused of flirting with former student

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A teacher at Holyoke High School’s Dean Campus is accused of flirting with a former student.

Western Mass News reached out to Holyoke Public Schools to learn more about the alleged incident.

According to Superintendent Anthony Soto, in mid-September, a student brought concerns to another staff member about the teacher reportedly flirting and sharing inappropriate pictures with the former student. As a result, an investigation was launched. In a statement, Soto wrote:

“After we learned of these allegations, the teacher was removed from the classroom and is no longer an employee in the district. We also immediately referred this matter to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and Holyoke Police for further investigation. We are continuing our internal investigation into additional information we recently received, and we will continue to cooperate with and assist in external investigations, as well.”

