Police search for missing four-month-old baby from Enfield

Missing 0-year-old
Missing 0-year-old(Enfield Police)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A four-month-old baby was reported missing on Saturday.

State police say they are looking for Dhimani Pearson after he was last seen in Enfield on Saturday.

Dhimani Pearson is described as a 14-pound baby who is 19″ and has brown hair and eyes. Peason is a male who was born on July 2.

Police say the child may be with his father, Trison Person, who may be in Enfield or Springfield Massachusetts.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Enfield Police Department at (860) 763-6400.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Parker Street Crash 100822
Springfield crews respond to Parker Street after car strikes tree
A Cool, Breezy, and Dry Second Weekend of October Is Expected.
A Cool, Breezy, and Dry Second Weekend of October Is Expected.
Temporary sheltering operation of Venezuelan migrants at Joint Base Cape Cod ends
Temporary sheltering operation of Venezuelan migrants at Joint Base Cape Cod ends
Springfield Police: man arraigned after attempting to lure young girl into car
Springfield Police: man arraigned after attempting to lure young girl into car