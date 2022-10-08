Springfield crews respond to Parker Street after car strikes tree
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Parkers Street early Saturday morning after a car struck a tree.
According to Springfield Fire officials, the call came in just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
An occupant was brought to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident has not been released.
