Springfield Police: man arraigned after attempting to lure young girl into car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A man faced was arraigned Friday, after Springfield Police said he tried to lure a young girl into his car.

Eulogio Rodriguez was arrested Thursday. He’s being charged with enticing of a child and indecent assault and battery.

“Our detective bureau has been investigating a case over the past several weeks of an adult enticing a young girl,” explained Springfield Police’s spokesperson, Ryan Walsh.

Wash said it happened over the course of several weeks and the victim was not random.

“This person isn’t randomly trying to lure victims one way or another. The victim he knew somehow and it was targeted,” he said.

They received information and help from the public.

“Our detectives were able to put forward an arrest warrant, make the arrest yesterday afternoon, and put some serious charges on this guy,” Walsh said.

Western Mass News’ cameras were rolling as Rodriguez faced a judge in Springfield District Court Friday. The judge set Rodriguez’s bail at $100-thousand cash without prejudice. If posted, he has to follow strict conditions.

“You’re to notify the probation department immediately if you change your residence, mailing address, or contact information, you’re to make no false statements to any officer of the court. You’re to refrain from abuse or harassment of children known to the Commonwealth. You’re to have no contact - direct or indirect - with children known to the Commonwealth. You’re to stay 100 yards away from them. You’re to comply with an electronic monitoring device and comply with a zero curfew and home confinement. You shall have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18,” the judge said.

If Rodriguez posts bail and violates any of those conditions or is charged with a new offense while released on this case, the judge said his release would be revoked.

“That does mean, you would be held without the right to any bail at all for up to 90 days,” the judge said.

Walsh said he’s hoping Rodriguez stays locked up.

“Hopefully with this high bail set, this individual will be off the streets for a little while,” he said.

His next court date is set for November third. So far, there is only one victim that they know of, but police said there’s a potential for others.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.