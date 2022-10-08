Temporary sheltering operation of Venezuelan migrants at Joint Base Cape Cod ends

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The temporary shelter operation at Joint Base Cape Cod for the Venezuelan migrants has ended. We’re told all individuals will be transitioning into alternative housing or leaving the Commonwealth for opportunities in other states.

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security released a statement that reads in part-quote:

“The Administration is grateful for the collaborative efforts between several state agencies and non-profit providers to ensure each individual received necessary humanitarian resources and access to new housing options.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.