Annual Fall Festival at First Baptist Church filled with family fun

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Sunday, the annual Fall Festival was held at First Baptist Church on Parker Street in East Longmeadow.

“We just want to welcome our neighbors and friends into the area, and enjoy some time being outside, having some fun, and eating some good food and just showing that we care about our community,” said Pastor Ethan Johnson, youth and children’s pastor of First Baptist Church.

Pastor Johnson shared that Sunday’s turnout was much higher than last year, and invites anyone interested to join the church for Sunday servicc every weekend at 9:30 a.m.

