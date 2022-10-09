Atwater Park and Hungry Hill neighborhoods celebrate annual end of summer picnic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Atwater Park Civic Association held its annual end of summer picnic Saturday.

This is an annual event intended to bring together the people in the Atwater Park and Hungry Hill neighborhoods.

The event featured a barbecue a balloon artist, horse riding and a horse-drawn carriage ride. Saturday’s picnic was the first held in two years sue to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a time for everyone to come together in the neighborhood, we’ve got people from the Ronald McDonald house here, the mayor is here, city council people, we have the police from the sheriff’s department. It’s just a strong neighborhood where we come together and we do quite a few events during the year,” said Greg Devillier, Atwater Park Civic Association member.

In the next few months, the organization will hold a pumpkin carving contest on Halloween night with prizes, a Thanksgiving food drive and a Christmas tree lighting event.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.