Chicopee Police arrest driver involved in pedestrian crash on Springfield Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police have arrested the driver involved in the pedestrian crash outside Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street Saturday night.

According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the unidentified male driver remained on scene after the collision.

The driver was then transported to the police station where he was questioned and later arrested.

Officer Odiorne added that it is still an active investigation, so exact charges have not been given at this time. However, he did denounce rumors stating that it was a drag racing incident, stating that the evidence does not support those claims.

All further questions have been directed to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. We have reached out to them and are waiting to hear back at this time.

