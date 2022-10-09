Donation drive held in West Springfield for Thunderbirds’ Teddy Bear Toss Game

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The community gathered in West Springfield Saturday to collect Teddy Bears for Charity.

Suellyn Pevlin, organizer for the event, said she was inspired by last year’s Springfield Thunderbirds Teddy Bear Toss game and thought she could partner with them to hold a collection drive.

The annual toss is held during a Thunderbirds game, where then, the bears are then donated to several charities and programs, including the Boys & Girls Club, Square One, The Ronald McDonald House and more. Pevlin said they accepted any teddy bears people wanted to give.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re used, new, they will go to the different organizations the Thunderbirds do,” she explained.

Thunderbirds mascot Boomer was also at the drive helping out. Pelvin said they hoped to collect 200 teddy bears. Anyone who donated recieved a voucher for this year’s Thunderbirds Teddy Bear Toss game on December 10.

The new season kicks off Saturday when the Springfield Thunderbirds take on the Bridgeport Islanders.

