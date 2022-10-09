Fire Department holds open house to encourage, educate on fire safety and prevention

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire Prevention Week in the U.S. runs from October 9th until the 15th, and the West Springfield Fire Department held an open house Sunday to show people all the duties assigned to firefighters.

It is no secret that firefighters are presented with difficult challenges on a daily basis, so the department invited the public to their station to show people some of the tricks of the trade in firefighting.

“We’ve learned about how many firemen are in a station at the time and their different locations,” said Almina Ceric of West Springfield. “We learned about all of the equipment on the fire trucks, which was very educational because we knew nothing about that before.”

“We got to see how the fire truck works,” added Alyssa Brkic of West Springfield.

However, there were activities other than trying on the gear and spraying the hose. Families also had the opportunity to learn lessons on fire safety and prevention.

Lieutenant Tony Spear with the West Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News that there are simple ways to keep you from calling the professionals for fire emergencies.

“You want to be careful with smoking materials,” he said. “This time of year, there’s a big focus and emphasis on home heating, so if you’re kicking on your home heating this weekend, you want to make sure you have working smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and check those and replace them if they’re old.”

Those in attendance were also shown a mock auto extrication using the Jaws of Life, a look inside all the different vehicles, and a chance to talk face-to-face with first responders.

Lt. Spear added that the event was a great way to educate the community, while also showing people fire prevention strategies.

“It’s just a good way to participate in some community outreach and get everybody together on a nice day,” Lt. Spear told us.

He said that the most common mistake made that causes house fires is leaving children unattended with flammable items, adding that you should always keep an eye on your kids and keep lighters and matches out of reach.

