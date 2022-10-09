A Frosty Start With Sunday Sun And 60s By The Afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A frosty start giving way to 60s and Sunday sun.

Thanks to clear skies and light winds, temperatures fall into the lower and middle 30s overnight! The low here in Springfield was 31, which was the coldest morning since spring. There is a Frost Advisory in effect for all of western Mass until 8AM Sunday morning. Sensitive vegetation should be covered up or brought inside.

Seasonable temperatures return Sunday to Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s, good sunshine and gradually lighter breezes (Today will be blustery with westerly gusts to 25mph). As high pressure moves off the Carolina coast mid-week, a strong southwesterly flow will kick in, bringing temperatures back to around 70.

Our next weather-maker approaches Thursday/Friday. A strong low will move into Hudson Bay and bring a cold front through New England. Ahead of the front, we stay unseasonably warm and breezy. A period of rain will come through with the front and possibly some stronger wind gusts-still too early for details. There’s also the threat for heavy rainfall. Something to track through the week. Behind the front, we dry out, stay breezy and turn cooler just like this weekend.

