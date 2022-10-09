Granville Harvest Fair returns after two-year hiatus

Granville, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Granville Harvest Festival has finally returned.

The event, which takes place in the center of Granville, highlights several crafters spread out across the green. The annual fair features food, music, demonstrations, books and crafts!

Western Mass News stopped by and spoke with some first-time fairgoers, to find out what they were excited to see.

“Just walking around enjoying the sunshine and looking at all the different booths,” said fairgoer Susan Rena.

The fair wraps up tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.

