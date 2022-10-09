Police investigating serious crash along Springfield Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Springfield Street in Chicopee is closed due to a serous crash.

The incident occurred in the area of the Rumbleseat Bar and Grill.

According to Chicopee Police, the crash took place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

When Western Mass News arrived on the scene, we saw Chicopee Police, a reconstruction team, and Chicopee firefifghters and ambulances

Authorities remain on-scene investigating and information is limited, but we did also see debris in the roadway.

Eyewitnesses who saw the crash said they believe it was a very serious crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

