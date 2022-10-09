Springfield event educates families on self-protection

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Springfield, an event was held at South Congregational Church Saturday that focused on educating families on how to protect themselves from dangerous situations.

The event, S.A.F.E. or (Self-Protection Awareness, and Family Empowerment) was led by local martial artists and community organizers to show kids and their families how to avoid dangerous situations, and what they should do if they find themselves in one.

Western Mass News spoke with one of the event organizers, Nikita Perez, who explains she was inspired by an unfortunate situation her daughter was in.

A man approached her, claiming he had candy in his vehicle. Thankfully, her daughter knew what to do through previous conversations with her mother and ran away in the opposite direction.

She said it’s important that conversations on situations like this take place, so families can avoid these situations, and their potentially horrible outcomes.

“I do not feel that this situation is being taken seriously around the city. it has happened to multiple children in multiple areas of the city…There are still other people out there and the education around what to do in these situations is important because it will continue to happen,” she said.

To end the event, participants were given keychains equipped with an alarm and a flashlight as an extra form of protection.

