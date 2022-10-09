Sprinkle or light shower possible this afternoon. Temperatures on a warming trend this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a cool start out there again this morning but temperatures will top out in the lower 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will gradually warm a few degrees each day through the middle of the week.

There is a cold front to our north, along the Canada border of New York, and stretching across northern New England, which looks to move slowly to the south, stirring up some clouds today, as well as bring us a very low chance for a sprinkle or light shower. Today for the most part will be partly sunny, but the risk for a spot shower in the afternoon is present, especially for Berkshire, and Franklin counties. Highs today will top out in the lower 60s.

We look to start trending a bit warmer and dry as we head into the work week, with temps increasing to the upper 60′s by Wednesday and Thursday, where we could even take a run at 70, hard to come by in early to mid-October!

We are watching a strong cold front to our west which looks to be our next weather maker for Thursday night. As this front approaches, most models as of right now are showing widespread, substantial rain primarily in the overnight hours Thursday into Friday morning. Right now, it’s too early to tell exactly how much rain we are talking about, but this system will be watched all week long. As this cold front approaches, it will also kick up the breezes, so Thursday night could be rather windy.

Behind the front, Friday looks to turn drier, aside from a lingering shower in the morning, and cooler with temps in the upper 50′s to near 60 for a high. Next weekend is looking cool and dry, with the chance for a spot shower overnight Sunday and into Monday. Beyond that, we look to trend dry and cooler for the beginning of the following week.

