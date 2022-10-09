West Springfield crews respond to rollover crash on Piper Rd.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in West Springfield responded to Piper Road Saturday night for reports of a rollover accident.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, they responded around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials said that a victim had to be extricated from the vehicle through its windshield.

The condition of the victim, as well as the cause of the crash, has not been released at this time.

