Western Mass. residents gear up for Halloween season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Halloween is a little more than three weeks away. Locals in the area are already gearing up to celebrate.

Fall festivities are well underway throughout the area. More crowds are expected this holiday weekend.

“This is typically our biggest weekend – if the weather corporates. And we had a lot of people here today, so today was a great day!” said Stephen McCray, owner of McCray’s Farm.

Pumpkin picking is in full swing at McCray’s farm in South Hadley. Owner Stephen McCray told Western Mass News that Indigenous Peoples Day is their busiest weekend of the season.

McCray told Western Mass News he’s doing what he can to keep prices low for customers, as pumpkin prices are on the rise this year

“I actually tried to grow a smaller brand of pumpkin so we can still sell dollar pumpkins. And most of our gourds are a dollar. But we try really hard to be good because we appreciate them, it’s what keeps us going,” McCray said.

For those looking for a scare, look no further than Demented FX in Holyoke.

Co-founder Jeremie LaPointe told Western Mass News what makes this attraction different than a typical haunted house

“This haunted attraction is a cohesive experience from the front to the back…It starts in the lobby and it doesn’t end until you walk out the back door,” he said.

The haunted attraction is in its ninth season and runs now through October 30th.

LaPointe said the two weekends before Halloween are expected to be the busiest. His advice: come early to avoid crowds.

