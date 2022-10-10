10th annual Wicked In Pink Run benefits cancer center

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday’s sunny skies made for perfect weather for one group of bikers riding for a cause.

Riders decked out in pink hit the road to raise awareness and funds for one local cancer center.

The Wicked In Pink hosted their 10-annual fundraising motorcycle ride on Sunday.

The event raised money to support cancer patients and their families in financial need. Money raised from the event supports the Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center.

The center serves more than one-third of all cancer patients in the Pioneer Valley area.

Western Mass News spoke with the ride’s organizer, Bob Kaine Alves who explained us why he started the event a decade ago.

“The funds we raise for this event are for the Sister Caritas Cancer Center and I was inspired by the care they gave me by my year-long battle in 2012. I wanted to do something to pay it forward,” Kaine Alves explained.

While the event supports those with all types of cancer, Alves chose pink as the event’s signature color for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

With that, many of the riders and their passengers followed suit, proudly wearing pink.

Western Mass News also spoke with one man who tells us who he rides for:

“I’m a nurse, I’ve had patients who have gone through breast cancer and I have friends who have gone through breast cancer as well so this hits home for me,” said rider Daniel Rikin.

Following the nearly hour-long ride, riders and their passengers gathered for an afternoon filled with food, raffles and live entertainment.

Wicked in Pink said their mission is to show support to all those battling cancer, survivors and their loved ones.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.