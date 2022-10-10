Crews responding to car vs. bicyclist crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a car vs. bicyclist crash on Easthampton Road in Northampton.

According to Northampton Police, A call came in just after 6:30 Sunday evening reporting a bicyclist being hit by a car in the area of 8 Easthampton Road. The male bicyclist was transported to Cooley Dickison with injuries. The car’s driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Currently, Easthampton Road is closed from South Street to the Easthampton town line.

People are asked to find alternative routes. Western Mass News has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they are made available.

