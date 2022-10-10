Gas prices on the rise once again after summer price drops

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It appears that gas prices are once again on the rise in the Bay State.

Over the past few months, prices continuously dropped after they had peaked at $5 per gallon in early June. Now, those prices appear to be heading back up.

On Monday in the Bay State, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas was $3.56. However, a week before, that price was $3.49 per gallon.

Currently, Hampshire County leads western Mass. with the price for a gallon of a gas at $3.51.

Down the road from our station on Liberty Street in Springfield, you can buy a gallon for $3.39.

