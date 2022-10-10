Investigation continues after pedestrian struck along Springfield Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are still investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian from Saturday night in Chicopee. On Monday, one business had to keep their doors closed while officers surveyed the area.

The incident took place outside Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee and one person was hit by a car. Western Mass News found the store next door, Trippy’s Head Shop, had to keep their doors closed Monday morning as police came back to the scene.

“We had to wait until about 11:30 to open up the doors because they had pretty much the whole block shut down,” said Meli Medina, manager of Trippy’s Head Shop.

Although the cause of the crash is still under investigation, employees from the store told us they’ve noticed that speeding a serious problem on this road, with accidents happening frequently.

“At least once or twice a month,” Medina added.

They said it’s extremely dangerous for those crossing the road.

“It’s dangerous. It’s not slow. They don’t slow down. The darker it gets, the worse it is and since it happened at night, that’s sad,” Medina noted.

Medina came to the scene Saturday night to see things for herself. She said it was absolutely tragic.

“It was definitely scary…I came in the middle of the night to see if it was cleared up and it wasn’t cleared up and it was definitely pretty sad to see,” Medina said.

Investigators said that one man has been arrested in connection to the crime, but his identity and the charges he is facing have not been released.

We’ve also reached out to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office for an update on the victim, but they said there will be no new information released on Monday.

