New iPhone 14 feature can accidently send false alerts to police

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new feature that comes with your iPhone 14 could be falsely alerting police you’ve been in a car accident.

The problem comes from the car crash sensing feature that is installed on the iPhone’s new operating system, but it seems many on social media are sharing stories of them doing everyday activities that have alerted police to an accident that didn’t happen.

‘It looks like you’ve been in a crash’ is the message some iPhone 14 users were shocked to see, except that wasn’t the case. One post on social media described the feature activating when the phone fell while driving or when the person was enjoying an exhilarating day riding their favorite roller coaster.

Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow said the feature comes with the new iPhones.

“It uses G-force and GPS speed navigation and a variety of other factors to create an algorithm that will then let you know that there’s been a crash. What this does is, by default, send an alert, so your screen will say you’ve been involved in a serious crash,” Prager esxplained.

Prager told Western Mass News that if you don’t deactivate the iPhone’s alert in 20 seconds, first responders are immediately called and dispatched to the scene, taking law-enforcement away from real emergencies. He said this technology is nothing new as androids have had the feature for some time now. However, the iPhones seem to be inaccurately alerting authorities.

“Google phones, apparently droids have had this feature for years. This is new for the iPhone, the 14. It looks like there are bugs that need to be worked out,” Prager noted.

How do you stop this from happening? Prager said there are two simple ways to turn off the car accident sensing feature.

“Option number one: if you don’t ever want to have this on, you can go to Settings and Emergency SOS and just turn it off…In the short term, what you can do is just put your phone into airplane mode. If you put your phone into airplane mode, it will disable this SOS feature,” Prager said.

Prager added that Apple has been responsive to operating system issues in the past. He anticipates the technology will continue to develop and that apple will fix this problem in the near future.

