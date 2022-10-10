Nice warm-up through mid-week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A few showers and sprinkles came through with a cold front today, but overall we are still mainly dry. The front will move to the coast and skies will gradually become partly cloudy to mostly clear.

Mostly clear skies overnight and light to calm wind will allow temperatures to cool back to the upper 30s and low 40s by sunrise.

Tuesday will be a nice weather day across western Mass as high pressure moves to the mid-Atlantic coast. Expect a mainly sunny sky with a west-northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

A southerly flow kicks in mid-week, which will bring temperatures into the lower 70s Wednesday! Overall, a nice day, but clouds look to increase throughout the day. Breezes may gust to 15-20mph.

Our next weather-maker arrives Thursday. The day begins dry with increasing breezes out of the south-southeast. Some 20 and 30mph gusts are possible during the day along with a spot shower before 2pm. Shower chances increase as we hit the afternoon and showers become numerous Thursday evening. A period of heavy rain should come through late Thursday night with a strong cold front, but it won’t last too long. Some minor street flooding could occur.

Thursday will be a mild, breezy day with highs hitting lower 70s for the Pioneer Valley. Wind gusts will max out Thursday night with the cold frontal passage and a few gusts of 30-40mph are possible out of the south-southeast. Once the front moves through, wind will relax and back out of the northwest. There may be a need for a Wind Advisory, so keep an eye on the forecast.

Dry and more seasonable temperatures return Friday and this weekend with highs back to the 60s and some overnight lows in the 30s. Friday should clear out quick, then sunshine will be out in force for the afternoon. Saturday is looking sunny, then clouds increase Sunday ahead of another front set to come into our area sometime Monday.

