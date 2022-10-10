Shoppers seeing sales as manufacturers work to move excess inventory

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Columbus Day has traditionally attracted shoppers with sales and price cuts, but this year, it’s looking a little different from recent years as manufacturers are trying to get excess inventory out of their warehouses.

Sharon Smith and her daughter spent their Columbus Day traveling from Connecticut to Wilbraham to look for some discounts on home appliances.

“My daughter bought a house this summer, so we waited until the holiday sale to buy some appliances,” Smith said.

With inflation still high, Western Mass News caught up with Joel Brissette, sales manager at Manny’s Appliances, to find out what’s different about this year’s price cuts.

“There is a lot of sales going on for Columbus Day. Big focus right now, people coming in looking for ranges because they are going to need one for Thanksgiving, things like that, around the holidays,” Brissette explained.

In addition to the ranges, some other appliances marked down for the holiday include washers, dryers, and refrigerators. Shoppers might also notice something else compared to recent years.

“The availability is better than it was in the past, but far from where it was prior to the pandemic,” Brissette added.

In addition to the variety of appliances to choose from, the delivery side has improved as well. After Manny’s Labor Day sale, 80 percent of the items have been delivered, compared to previous years, when homeowners had to wait six to nine months. We’re told certain appliances will remain on sale at Manny’s until October 19.

Brissette explains why.

“A lot of the manufacturers now, they may have an abundance of one item, so what they do is put the focus on one item and aggressively sale price it because they know they may not have the item you came in form,” Brissette noted.

Buyers are benefitting in other ways too.

“Cutting down the pricing on that, so you can get a better deal on maybe a better model just because the lesser model may not have availability, so they will give you the better model at a competitive price,” Brissette added.

Brissette’s advice for those thinking about updating an older appliance or waiting for a lower price is “take advantage of the sale…just with distribution and availability, it is slower to get products. You might not be able to get something in a day.”

Looking ahead to Black Friday, some retailers plan to cut prices even more to clear out a backup of inventory not sold during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.