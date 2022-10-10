Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) - The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline.

Officials said flights have not been affected.

A spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Monday that the external website was down earlier in the day.

He said IT and security people are investigating.

It’s a similar story across the country, as parts of the website for Los Angeles International Airport also were disrupted.

A spokeswoman said LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.

