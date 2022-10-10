Town by Town: mental health flag, horror movie marathon, and pink police badges

Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, West Springfield, Hadley, and Easthampton.

A flag was raised Monday morning at the Mira-Vista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke for World Mental Health Day.

World Mental Health Day is a universal call to make mental health and well-being a priority for all countries.

In Massachusetts, some 260,000 adults have a serious mental illness.

Roughly 66,000 young people between the ages of 12 to 17 in the Commonwealth have depression, and more than half in 2020 did not receive any mental health care for it.

Town by town took us to Cinemark in West Springfield and Hadley.

The movie theater chain is inviting horror fans to get into the Halloween spirit with a movie marathon starting Monday.

The “Halloween Revisited” series honors the newest and final installment in the iconic Halloween film franchise, Halloween Ends.

You could catch Halloween 1978 on Monday, Halloween 2018 Tuesday, and Halloween Kills on Wednesday.

The best part – every showing is only $5!

Finally, town by town took us to Easthampton where members of the police department will be wearing pink badges this month, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to honor all those who have fought cancer and for all those we have lost the battle.

In 2022, it is estimated that 287,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S., as well as 51,400 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer

