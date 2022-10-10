Travelers monitoring gas prices with fall foliage season underway

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The colors are changing on the trees across western Massachusetts, which is a beautiful sight to see for any traveler and while that is happening, people are also keeping an eye on how much they spend at the pump.

“The colors are so beautiful, and we’re really soaking it in. In the St. Louis area, it has not gotten to this level yet,” said Donna Holcomb, who was travelling from Collinsville, MO.

Holcomb and her husband, Charlie, are currently on a bus trip back from Boston. They have been amazed by the leaves quickly changing color not even a month into the fall season. However, it is not yet at the same level as in the upper portions of New England, which Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has been tracking.

“The further north you go, especially when you get into areas of southern Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, that’s where you’re really going to see a really good show right now,” Maher noted.

It is a pretty sight in parts of the lower Pioneer Valley, such as Ludlow plaza just off the Mass. Pike. Benjamin Dibello, who was traveling from Maine to Stockbridge on Monday, couldn’t help but notice the colors while on the highway.

“It’s definitely nice to see all the different colors. It’s very cool and you get a window of like two weeks to see the leaves,” Dibello said.

However, as everyone gazes at the colors of autumn, traveling has come at a high price now more than ever. At the gas station by the rest stop, a regular tank of gas up to $3.62 a gallon on Monday. Dibello told Western Mass News that he is going to be very cautious when driving around this season.

“I remember [the price] was over $4 just a few months ago, so if it goes up there, then I think it might affect some decisions,” Dibello noted.

The Holcombs hope the prices start going down again soon. In the meantime, they plan to see more foliage when they can with a little bit of a catch.

“We’re going to see the color. We got to live life. We aren’t going as often, but where we go, we have fun,” Holcomb added.

For now, Maher has a good idea of where to see the best foliage in western Massachusetts.

“Head up into Franklin County, head up into northern portions of Berkshire County. If you’re looking to stay in the western Mass. area, that’s where you’re going to start to see more colors the further north you go,” Maher explained.

While travelers will keep an eye on their wallets at the pump, they should see the foliage reach its peak in most of western Massachusetts within the next one to two weeks.

