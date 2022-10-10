West Springfield Police: 15 cars broken into in one night

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People living in one area of West Springfield are now asking their neighbors for help after more than a dozen cars were rummaged through, with thousands of dollars worth of valuables stolen.

Cristian Sirbu woke up Sunday morning with his work van doors wide open. He’s an electrician and owns his own company and on Sunday, all of his tools had been stolen.

“Roughly three thousand dollars. Today, I had to go buy new tools,” Sirbu said.

He had to cancel all of his appointments with customers this week as he tries to purchase new equipment, putting a huge financial strain on his family with a baby on the way.

“We got rent, we have to pay the bills. We have to keep it going,” Sirbu added.

Patricia Hourihan had a similar experience when she woke up Sunday morning. Her mother told her police had stopped by after they noticed her car doors were left wide open overnight.

“My son’s hoverboard and his Nintendo switch. They were both gone. My glove compartment was open and everything was all over the floor,” Hourihan said.

West Springfield Police told Western Mass News that 15 cars had been opened and entered in the Mittineague Park area of town overnight Saturday. All of the cars were left unlocked, with no forced entry. Most of the cars were found with the door still open and inside the lights left on. Police are still trying to determine what was stolen from each vehicle.

“It’s just so violating and so disrespectful and it’s disgusting,” Hourihan added.

One owner did show officers video surveillance of what appears to be a man, dressed in all black, running to a nearby SUV and drive away. They said it’s a light-colored SUV, possibly a Toyota Rav4 or Nissan Pathfinder. Police, and victims, are now asking people in the surrounding neighborhoods to check their security camera footage for any clues.

Police are also reminding residents that these instances are on the rise and it’s important, now more than ever, for people to keep their cars locked overnight.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.