Armata’s Market reopens at new Hampden location nearly a year after devastating fire

HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has a follow up to a story we’ve covered extensively since last year when fire forced Armata’s Market in Longmeadow to close. Nearly one year later, Armata’s specialties are back on the menu at a new location: the Village Food Mart in Hampden.

“Basically, what everyone loved about Armata’s in Longmeadow, we are just adding to the Hampden Village Mart,” said Al Ferrentino, assistant manager of the Villlage Food Mart.

It’s been a long road for Armata’s Market after a fire wiped out the store along with several other business at a Longmeadow shopping plaza last year, but as of Tuesday, owner Alexis Vallides and her staff are busy once again after taking over the Village Food Mart in Hampden. Western Mass News caught up with some longtime customers of the food mart, who were curious to see the changes.

“I grew up in Hampden, so we have always come up here…We like the products here…We like the baked goods and we used to like the deli here,” said John and Diane Beane of Springfield.

Western Mass News spoke with Ferrentino about what customers can expect.

“Feels just like home here…We are bringing our Armata’s flair to Hampden and we are just looking forward to grow and meet new people,” Ferrentino added.

In terms of some of the flair he’s talking about, Ferrentino explained, “we are bringing all of our pre-made to-go meals…For people who don’t feel like cooking, we have all of our scratch bakery coming in.”

If you are hoping for Armata’s Thanksgiving food, don’t worry. They plan to have your holiday favorites at the Village Food Mart.

