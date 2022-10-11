Chicopee family featuring ‘Stranger Things’ inspired Halloween display

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Halloween display outside Chicago that recently went viral for its “Stranger Things” set-up has been duplicated in western Massachusetts.

The countdown to Halloween is on, so Western Mass News headed to Chicopee to check out one haunted house that has the community talking. A house on Daley Street is decked out with Halloween decorations from all different genres of spooky including a levitating “Stranger Things” character that can be seen floating in mid-air. The display is similar to one in Illinois that has been circulating online. Homeowner Kim Bruno told Western Mass News that’s where she got the idea.

“So, I saw it on Tiktok and I had, I kind of thought to my husband, who is kind of like Macgyver, ‘Do you think we can do this?’ and he’s like ‘You dress it up and we’ll figure it out,’” Bruno added.

As for how the community has responded to the unique display, Bruno noted, “Oh, they love it there, like we wish we did that for the street and they kind of know, so they start putting the lights up, so that way, more kids can see that there’s legs in the street and when they come down here, they’re like ‘Oh, that’s the house, that’s the house.”

Bruno told us the only complaint they’ve received about their Halloween decorations is that they aren’t lit up seven days a week due to the couples’ work schedules. However, she said the lights will be on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights through October and she told us that, on Halloween night, she and her husband will be handing out glow sticks as a spooky movie plays on an outdoor projector.

Halloween decorations at the Bruno home started approximately six years ago and they add a new piece every year, so which spooky decoration started it all?

“The bride and groom were our first piece because we had this at our wedding,” Bruno noted.

Bruno’s daughter, Madeline, shared with Western Mass News her favorite part of their front yard attraction. “The clown,” she said.

If Halloween isn’t your thing, come December, the haunted house in Chicopee will transform into a Christmas wonderland.

“We have a Santa mailbox, candy canes, they can take glow sticks and we have a little cut-out elf, so they can take pictures on the property with the lights behind it and the music playing,” Bruno added.

