Crash involving pedestrian closes part of Route 9 in Hadley

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Hampshire County roadway is closed due to a crash.

Hadley Police said that Russell Street, also known as Route 9, is closed between West Street and Middle Street.

MassDOT indicated that the crash involved a pedestrian and that the road is closed in both directions.

Traffic is being detoured around the area.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

