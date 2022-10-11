Getting Answers: what resources are available to help seniors with inflation?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The inflation rate is the highest it has been in 40 years, and although everyone is feeling the impact on their wallets, senior citizens seem to be hurting a little more.

Western Mass News is getting answers for those on fixed incomes and how they can make ends meet.

Henry Perry can be seen calling out bingo numbers at the West Springfield Council on Aging. He currently works three jobs, even though he has had a heart attack and open heart surgery. He is on Social Security benefits and living on a fixed income, however his rent is going up with just about everything else.

“It’s highly unlikely that I’m going to be able to do it for long, but I’m looking for ways to make money,” Perry told us.

He is not alone. His fellow bingo player, Dawn Russell, is also struggling to live on just her income from Social Security. With rent going up, and her medical bills piling up, it can be overwhelming.

“It’s just a little scary,” Russell said. “I live by myself. I’ve never had all these bills that I couldn’t pay, so it’s a little frightening.”

It is something Kristen Buoniconti, outreach specialist at the West Springfield Council on Aging, hears almost every day.

“Folks are coming in pretty much daily, saying that they need more help with financial support, food, housing, and costs for gas,” Buoniconti told us.

Senior citizens are struggling to make ends meet with inflation at an all time high at 8.26% – the highest inflation rate in 40 years.

“A lot of the inflation has to do with disrupted supply chains from COVID-19,” explained Western New England University Professor of Economics, Dr. Anita Dancs. “Some of the inflation is due to the war in Ukraine.”

Buoniconti said that she has been encouraging residents to reach out to the resources available to them.

“We’re suggesting fuel assistance through Valley Opportunity Council,” she said. “SNAP, they help with food resources, and there’s also the HIP benefits that help people get fresh fruit and veggies.”

Western Mass News did some digging and found some further resources for seniors.

For things like medical care and prescriptions, there are Medicare savings programs and extra prescription financial help. There is also Medicaid and a prescription advantage program.

To help pay for your home, there is a state property tax assistance program, low income home energy program, and telephone assistance lifeline.

There are also SNAP benefits you can apply for to help cut costs at the grocery store.

Additionally, if you are already on social security and still struggling, there is a resource called Supplemental Security Income.

However, even with all of these resources, Buoniconti said that there still is not enough.

“Those fixed incomes don’t increase with the costs of everything else that is going up right now, so they are really struggling,” she told us.

Nevertheless, things may be looking up in the upcoming year, according to Dr. Danc.

“Social security is going to increase by 8.9 percent, so that is quite a significant cost of living adjustment,” she explained.

Plus, Dr. Danc said that the Inflation Reduction Act, recently passed by Congress, will help struggling seniors, especially with their medical bills and home energy prices.

